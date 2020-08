PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence detectives are investigating the reported theft of firearms from a home on Hawkins Street, according to Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for Providence police.

The victim told police he had 52 handguns and rifles stolen over the past 10 days, along with a large quantity of ammunition, Lague said, noting that the victim is the owner of the guns.

At this time, no arrests have been made.