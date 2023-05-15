PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a brawl on Federal Hill over the weekend, 12 News has learned.

It all started Sunday evening inside the VL Restaurant and Lounge, according to a police report obtained by 12 News, when an officer on duty heard screaming and glass breaking coming from inside.

The officer walked inside the restaurant and reported seeing two women fighting on the floor and staff attempting to break it up. The officer was able to successfully separate the women and escort one of them out of the restaurant, according to the police report.

When the officer asked what happened, she claimed that the other woman approached her inside the restaurant and assaulted her.

The victim explained that the other woman “…hit her in the face with a cell phone and her friends jumped her,” according to the police report.

Shortly after speaking with the victim, restaurant staff approached the officer and explained that the other woman involved may have broken her leg.

The police report states that the other woman told the officer she “…was not involved, but when she got up to get away from the disturbance she slipped and injured her left knee.”

But the victim immediately identified the woman as the one who assaulted her, prompting the officer to arrest the injured woman, according to the police report.

The woman’s friends then reportedly began yelling at the officer as he was handcuffing her. That led to the arrest of three of the woman’s friends on various charges, including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The woman accused of attacking the victim inside the restaurant was brought to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment and will eventually be charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

The Providence Board of Licenses met Monday and ordered the lounge to remain closed through Wednesday, which is when a hearing will be held to review in the incident, according to Chairman Dylan Conley.

It’s unclear at this time whether the lounge will be held responsible for the ordeal.

12 News reached out to Federal Hill Commerce Association President Rick Simone, who described the incident as “very disappointing.”