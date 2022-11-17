PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police is reminding drivers to slow down and move over after three separate incidents involving troopers over the past week.

The first incident happened Monday night following a crash on I-95 North in Providence.

The crash caused the closure of the high-speed lane. Police said an oncoming car did not move over and ended up crashing into a cruiser.

The trooper inside the cruiser suffered minor injuries, according to police, and the driver was cited for violating the state’s move over law.

The second incident happened Wednesday morning following a crash on I-195 East in East Providence.

Police said the trooper was standing in the right breakdown lane next to one of the cars involved in the initial crash when an oncoming vehicle hit the parked car. That car then hit the trooper, who police said was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the car in the second crash was also transported to the hospital. Police said the driver was cited for a laned roadway violation.

The last incident happened early Thursday morning as troopers were conducting a traffic stop in Providence.

Police said during the traffic stop, the driver “put his vehicle into reverse and purposefully backed into the front of the cruiser twice” before speeding off.

No one was injured. The troopers arrested the driver, identified by police as 38-year-old David Matera, following a brief pursuit.

Matera, of Foster, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, eluding law enforcement and malicious damage.

“We are incredibly fortunate that none of these incidents resulted in a life-threatening injury, but we need drivers to be more alert for the safety of our troopers and the motoring public,” R.I. State Police Col. Darnell Weaver said. “Drivers need to slow down and move over whenever they see emergency lights to protect first responders and construction crews. If you do get pulled over, please keep the safety of our Troopers in mind and don’t endanger their lives with your poor decisions.”