PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Three people were shot in the capital city Tuesday afternoon, according to Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements.

The shooting occurred in the area of Corliss Park.

All three victims are currently at Rhode Island Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Large police presence outside of Rhode Island Hospital’s ER. Crime scene tape has been put up around this white Jeep Cherokee with Connecticut plates. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/TgFSFpAYeG — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) October 13, 2020

A 12 News crew on scene saw a white SUV with Connecticut plates riddled with bullet holes.

