PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after three people were shot during a large gathering in the capital city early Monday morning, according to police.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, confirmed that officers rushed to Acorn Street at Kinsley Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

The officers arrived to find dozens of people, including three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lague said the victims were immediately transported to Rhode Island Hospital where they’re all recovering from their injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time. 12 News reached out for more information but has not yet heard back.