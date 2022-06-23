PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police raids at three Central Falls homes resulted in the seizure of guns and drugs, as well as the apprehension of three men who detectives say are connected to recent gang-related shooting incidents in the area.

The arrests stemmed from an investigation by the Urban Violent Crime Task Force and were announced Thursday by the R.I. attorney general’s office, along with Providence and Central Falls police.

Daniel Barbosa, 27, is facing a lengthy list of charges, officials said, while Miguel Paulino, 27, and Andre Pedigo, 22, are each facing drug-related charges.

All three were arraigned last Thursday and ordered held without bail at the ACI.

Officials say the investigation began after a shooting in Warwick on May 27. Detectives identified the suspects using video evidence, while shell casings collected at the scene were a match for the firearm and shell casings in three other shootings in Providence and Central Falls.

Police did not specify which shootings are involved in the case.

On June 15, police executed a search warrant at a home on Beacon Street in Central Falls where a pickup truck linked to the Warwick shooting was parked. Police said Barbosa was behind the wheel and tried to escape by ramming a cruiser and driving toward officers in the driveway.

He eventually got out of the truck, police said, and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Inside the truck, police found a stolen semiautomatic handgun, 24 grams of cocaine and 11.3 grams of fentanyl.

A subsequent search of the home turned up a loaded revolver, 2,324 grams of marijuana, 158 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of THC oil, 5.9 grams of crack cocaine, six cell phones, a pill press and other drug paraphernalia, according to police.

At the time of his arrest, Barbosa was out on bail with domestic violence and reckless driving charges pending in district court, police noted. He’s now also charged with:

Assault with a dangerous weapon, motor vehicle (4 counts)

Possession of a firearm after a conviction of a crime of violence (3 counts)

Possession of a pistol while committing a crime of violence

Possession of a pistol without a license

Alteration of identification marks on a firearm

Committing a crime of violence with a stolen firearm

Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (3 counts)

Possession with intent to deliver oxycodone

Possession with intent to deliver marijuana

Possession of cocaine (2 counts)

Possession of one ounce to one kilogram of cocaine

Possession of a firearm while possessing with intent to deliver fentanyl

Possession of a firearm while possessing with intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine

Possession of narcotics within 300 yards of a school zone

Obstruction of a police officer

Resisting arrest

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Keeping a common nuisance

That same day, detectives arrested Paulino at a home on Tremont Street and seized a semiautomatic handgun loaded with 19 rounds, an empty 30-round magazine, ammunition, and oxycodone pills.

Paulino, who police say was on probation from a 2018 firearms conviction, was charged with possession of a firearm while possessing with intent to distribute oxycodone and possession with intent to deliver oxycodone.

Investigators also raided a home on Summer Street, which resulted in Pedigo’s arrest and the confiscation of 411 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and several cell phones and electronic devices.

Pedigo, who police say was on probation from 2021 drug conviction, was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

At a home on Rhodes Street in Providence, police found ammunition, magazines and drug paraphernalia, along with the paperwork for the purchase of two semiautomatic handguns, which have not been recovered.

“These arrests are just the latest example of how our coordinated, proactive investigative work across multiple local, state, and federal investigative agencies is working to remove those who drive violence in the greater Providence area,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said. “The defendants here are alleged to be involved in multiple shooting incidents and one of them allegedly assaulted investigators during their attempt to take him into custody.”

“The combination of excellent police work and the use of technology results in bringing criminal charges against individuals that are causing gun violence in the Greater Providence area,” Providence Commissioner of Public Safety Steven Paré added. “This strategic effort with detectives from the region, Department of Corrections Officers, federal officers from ATF and prosecutors and investigators from the Attorney General’s Office should send a clear message to criminals that there will be severe consequences to their violent criminal behavior.”