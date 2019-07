PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several rescues were called to the corner of Broad Street and Prairie Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Providence Police Department, two women were injured and one was unconscious after the fight broke out. Both women were taken to the hospital.

Police said the incident happened in front of the Noah Lounge. Police believe those involved were patrons of the club.

The license enforcement unit will be investigating. No arrests have been made.