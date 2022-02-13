PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after two people were shot on Chalkstone Avenue Sunday night.

Police say around 7:30 p.m., three men, dressed in all black and wearing masks, attempted to rob a 22-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, and then shots were fired.

Commander Thomas Verdi told 12 News the man was grazed in the head and the woman was shot in the stomach.

Both were taken to the hospital and at last check were in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.