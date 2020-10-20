Police: 2 men wanted for stealing the car they were test driving from East Providence dealership

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police in East Providence are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who took a car out for a test drive at a car dealership and never returned.

Police said the two men entered the Grieco Toyota dealership on Taunton Avenue Monday afternoon and requested to test drive a silver 2017 Toyota Sienna.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, police said the two men were allowed to test drive the vehicle alone. Police said the two men never returned the vehicle to the dealership.

The stolen vehicle had Rhode Island new dealer plate number “14F” on it.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or stolen vehicle is asked to contact Detective Kevin Grant at (401) 435-7600 ext. 20032.

Photos courtesy of the East Providence Police Department:

