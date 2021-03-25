Police: 2 men stole $80K+ worth of equipment from East Providence insulation business

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two men turned themselves in Thursday after they were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from an East Providence insulation business.

Brandon Vezina, owner of 24/7 Insulation, tells 12 News the suspects broke into their warehouse on Bourne Street early Wednesday morning using crowbars and bolt cutters.

The two then spent several hours loading all of the equipment into a rented box truck.

“We were robbed of all of our equipment and machinery,” Vezina said.

Vezina said one of his employees ended up catching the men in the act when he arrived for his shift later that morning.

As the employee went to call the police, Vezina said the men drove off with more than $80,000 worth of equipment, including an insulation machine, various hoses and two spray foam machines.

“In the morning, we ended up coming in and this whole place was wiped out,” he said. “It was completely empty.”

Police are actively investigating the incident. Both men, identified as Michael Ivie and Jose Wessin, both 36, ultimately turned themselves in Thursday morning.

Ivie, of North Grafton, Mass., and Wessin, of North Providence, are facing a series of charges, including larceny of over $10,000, breaking and entering and vandalism.

Police said both men are associated with another insulation business, I and W Insulation in Whitinsville, Mass., but it’s unclear at this time whether the company was directly involved in the crime.

Vezina said right now, he’s primarily focused on keeping his business running and ensuring his employees can continue to earn a living.

“I have 20 guys that work for me on a regular basis,” Vezina said. “I had to go out and spend all my money to buy new equipment to keep everything running.”

Ivie and Wessin faced a judge Thursday afternoon and were released on personal recognizance.