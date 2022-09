PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was reportedly accosted and groped on her way to school in Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Maj. David Lapatin said the incident took place in Providence near Donigan Park.

Lapatin said the girl was able to escape, and was brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be evaluated.

Investigators have not announced whether anyone is in custody, nor what school the victim attends.