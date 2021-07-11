Man, 20, shot and killed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating the city’s 12th homicide of the year.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a 20-year-old man was shot while in his backyard on Public street.

He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin told 12 News, the victim was likely targeted.

#BREAKING A heavy police presence on Public St in the City of Providence. Major David Lapatin confirming to @wpri12 that this is a homicide investigation. This is a developing story so stick with 12 News for the latest. pic.twitter.com/8QmddGSFe6 — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) July 11, 2021

With the number of homicides, there seems to be a little bit of shock value that has worn off for city residents. 12 News asked one community member if the recent deadly shooting would make him think twice about visiting his grandmother in the neighborhood.

“It does but at the same time it doesn’t because, at the end of the day I’m still gonna be over here every day, it’s just life,” he said.

In the meantime, voices are starting to rise with how to keep the number of murders from growing.

“This is why we need more mentor support so our young people aren’t killing each other. This is the reason why. So we need to make sure we resolve this,” Providence Schools Board Member Ty’Relle Stephens said. “This is a concern especially because I know there are young people out here every night. We need to make sure we fix this immediately”

Mayor Jorge Elorza also showed up at the scene and was talking to neighbors.

“When something like this happens, it affects the whole neighborhood, the whole community. And so we’re all reeling now,” Elorza said.

Elorza said there are too many firearms out there, specifically too many automatic firearms.

“We’re not just seeing shootings anymore where someone’s letting off one or two rounds, in a matter of seconds, people are letting off five, six, a dozen, two dozen, even more rounds, and so if we really wanna address this given what we’re seeing is the big difference, the big difference being that the shootings are more deadly we’ve got to get these deadly weapons off the streets,” he explained.

The General Assembly took up and passed several gun measures this past session. On Monday, two of them go to Gov. Dan McKee’s desk.