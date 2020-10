PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed and another was seriously wounded in Providence Thursday night, according to Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin.

The shooting occurred in the area of Douglas Avenue and Orms Street.

This is the 13th homicide to occur in Providence this year.

#BREAKING Police have Smith Street blocked off at the intersection of Chalkstone Ave. An officer on scene tells me that a person was shot in the leg. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ebC0ftf2at — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) October 1, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.