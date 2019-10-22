Plastic bag ban in Providence goes into effect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The ordinance that bans retailers in Providence from offering customers single-use plastic bags begins Tuesday.

According to officials, only reusable, recyclable paper bags and newspaper bags are allowed, unless one can prove a qualifying exemption which includes dry cleaning, laundry, and frozen food bags.

However, if retailers can prove they need more time to build an existing inventory of single-use plastic checkout bags, they will be exempt. Officials said the Director of the Office of Sustainability can approve an exemption request with or without conditions on a case-by-case basis.

More than 30 businesses have already applied for an exemption.

In April, the Providence City Council unanimously approved the Retail Plastic Ban Reduction Act signed into law by Mayor Jorge Elorza.

Retailers found offering customers single-use plastic bags will be issued a warning for their first offense. After the warning, they will subsequently be fined $50 for the violation and $100 for other possible offenses.

According to officials, stores can no longer charge a 10-cent fee to customers who don’t bring their own bags.

Last year, Elorza vetoed the ordinance by the city council, citing a lack of community input at the time.

Several local communities, including Newport, Portsmouth, and dozens of Massachusetts communities have passed similar bans.

The ban in East Providence is set to go into effect on Nov. 7.

There are still efforts to expand this ban to be statewide. A bill passed earlier this year in the Senate, but did not make it past the House.