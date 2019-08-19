Plans to renovate, modernize Providence rail station get $25M boost

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed has helped secure an additional $25 million in federal funding to give the downtown Providence train station a major facelift.

Reed joined Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Amtrak officials on Monday to announce the details of the funding package and renovation project.

Providence is a world-class city & upgrading the train station can serve as a catalyst for attracting business, travelers & economic development. $25M revamp is an opportunity to meet demands of growing ridership & ensure rail service is convenient, accessible & enjoyable for all pic.twitter.com/zxSLuBmbUb — Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) August 19, 2019

The planned improvements include expanding the building’s interior, repairing the roof, enhancing security, upgrading the bathrooms, and improving pedestrian access to and from the Providence Place mall.

“The station is an important gateway for the city and the state and this renovation will be a major improvement for passengers, tourism, and the community as a whole,” Reed said.

Blueprint for upgrades to Providence rail station (Courtesy: RIDOT)

The renovations will benefit approximately two million rail riders annually, according to RIDOT. The agency said in terms of ridership, the Providence station ranks 11th out of 530 Amtrak stations nationwide.