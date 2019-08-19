Plans to renovate, modernize Providence rail station get $25M boost

$25 million federal funding to help modernize Providence Rail Station (Courtesy: RIDOT)

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed has helped secure an additional $25 million in federal funding to give the downtown Providence train station a major facelift.

Reed joined Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Amtrak officials on Monday to announce the details of the funding package and renovation project.

The planned improvements include expanding the building’s interior, repairing the roof, enhancing security, upgrading the bathrooms, and improving pedestrian access to and from the Providence Place mall.

“The station is an important gateway for the city and the state and this renovation will be a major improvement for passengers, tourism, and the community as a whole,” Reed said.

Blueprint for upgrades to Providence rail station (Courtesy: RIDOT)

The renovations will benefit approximately two million rail riders annually, according to RIDOT. The agency said in terms of ridership, the Providence station ranks 11th out of 530 Amtrak stations nationwide.

