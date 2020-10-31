Pet spa owner arrested in animal cruelty case

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of a pet-grooming business in North Smithfield was arrested Friday on a warrant that’s been out for nearly five months.

John Froais has been wanted since the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) executed a search warrant at “Doggie Styles” back in June. The agency seized a litter of six French bulldog puppies that were in need of veterinary care from the Sayles Hill Road business.

Froais was ordered not to have any care, custody or control of any animals following his initial arrest in January.

Later in June, the RISPCA seized 15 cats and a dog that were said to be living in deplorable conditions at Froais’ pet spa.

Froais faces four counts of felony cruelty to animals, four counts of inadequate care of dogs, five counts of unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine, and single counts of simple assault and obstructing a police officer.

He was arraigned Friday and ordered held without bail, according to court records.