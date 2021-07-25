Person stabbed 10 times in Providence, in critical condition

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A person is in critical condition after being stabbed 10 times on Saturday.

According to a post by the Providence FOP Lodge #3, police were called to Roger Williams Hospital for a report of a stabbing.

While they were on scene, a second stabbing victim arrived at the hospital.

The FOP said the first person was stabbed 10 times and is in critical condition while the second victim was stabbed once and has since been released from the hospital.

The incident allegedly happened in the area of Atwells Avenue. Both victims are not cooperating with police.