Person stabbed 10 times in Providence, in critical condition

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A person is in critical condition after being stabbed 10 times on Saturday.

According to a post by the Providence FOP Lodge #3, police were called to Roger Williams Hospital for a report of a stabbing.

While they were on scene, a second stabbing victim arrived at the hospital.

The FOP said the first person was stabbed 10 times and is in critical condition while the second victim was stabbed once and has since been released from the hospital.

The incident allegedly happened in the area of Atwells Avenue. Both victims are not cooperating with police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/16/2021: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community