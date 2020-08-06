Tenant of elderly complex questions National Grid’s power restoration process

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A resident of an elderly complex in Providence is questioning how National Grid prioritizes its restoration efforts after he says his building was without power for two days.

Hagan Manor had its power restored Thursday evening, two days after Tropical Storm Isaias blew through Southern New England Tuesday afternoon.

Before the building’s power was restored, resident Bob Helgran expressed concern for the many elderly people who live there.

Helgran, 64, told Eyewitness News the majority of the tenants living in Hagan Manor are between 60 and 80 years old.

Several tenants were able to find other places to stay, but others, including Helgran, were forced to tough it out.

Helgran said he had to throw away the majority of his groceries and couldn’t charge the scooter he depends on to get around during the outage.

National Grid Spokesman Ted Kresse tells Eyewitness News they’ve called in even more back up since Wednesday and are working around the clock to restore power.

“We are working as hard, as quickly and safely as we can,” he said. “We never want anyone to lose power, but unfortunately mother nature has different plans.”

Kresse said the ultility doesn’t prioritize by town, but rather by individual cases. Since Hagan Manor is listed as affordable housing and is not classified as a nursing home or senior center, it is not considered a high priorty.

But Helgran said he called National Grid several times to express his concern and is now questioning their process.

“Elderly complexes like this should be a priority,” Helgran said.

This story was updated to reflect that Hagan Manor had its power restored Thursday afternoon.