Pedro Espinal wins special Providence City Council election

Pedro Espinal, standing with wife Clarisa, makes a victory speech on primary night at Mi Sueño restaurant on Broad Street.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democrat Pedro Espinal has won the special election for the vacant seat on the Providence City Council.

Espinal, a real estate investor, beat out independent Jeffrey Lemire for the seat to represent Washington Park and Lower South Providence.

Espinal got 282 votes to Lemire’s 17, according to unofficial results.

He replaces former Council President Luis Aponte, who resigned following a felony embezzlement conviction over the summer.

“I’m extremely grateful to the people of Ward 10,” Espinal told WPRI 12. “There are a lot of great things that are going to come our way.”

He said his first priority will be to work on quality of life issues and economic development in the ward.

In a reference to Aponte, Espinal said his constituents have been “let down for many years … and that’s my vision, to change that perception.”

His campaign slogan was “Ending corruption, regaining your trust.”

Lemire, a scrap metal worker, did not respond to phone calls from WPRI 12 ahead of the election.

Espinal won the Democratic primary election in October with 304 out of 846 votes in a tight four-way race. No Republicans ran for the seat.

The heated primary was marked by multiple controversial headlines, including that Espinal owes more than $93,000 in taxes to the city on his four properties.

There were also two mail ballot complaints filed—one against Espinal, filed by rival candidate Natalia Rosa Sosa’s campaign, and another against Rosa Sosa herself. The Providence Board of Canvassers referred both complaints to the Providence Police. Major David Lapatin said on Tuesday that both complaints are still under investigation by detectives.

Espinal is expected to be sworn in after the election results are certified next week.

