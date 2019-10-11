Pedro Espinal wins Democratic primary for Providence Ward 10

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Pedro Espinal has won the Democratic primary in the special election for Ward 10 on the Providence City Council.

Espinal received 304 out of 846 votes, according to the unofficial totals. In second place was Natalia Rosa Sosa with 236 votes, followed by Orlando Correa with 205 and Monica Huertas with 101.

Espinal will go on to face independent Jeffrey Lemire in the general election on Nov. 5. Political analysts say Espinal is likely to win easily in the heavily Democratic ward.

The seat was open following the resignation earlier this year of former Council President Luis Aponte, who pleaded to embezzling from his campaign account. Aponte had represented Ward 10 since 1998.

Espinal is a real estate investor who lives in the Washington Park neighborhood. He nearly defeated Aponte in the 2016 primary for Ward 10, losing by just 15 votes.

This story will be updated.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook