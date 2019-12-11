Pedestrian struck and killed on I-95 North in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-95 in Providence early Wednesday morning.

It happened near the Thurbers Avenue exit around 2:20 a.m.

Our news crew observed visible damage to the front windshield of a car that was pulled over. An accident reconstruction team was also investigating for several hours.

Breaking Overnight: @RIStatePolice confirming a pedestrian was stuck and killed on I-95N near Thurbers Ave. The driver is uninjured. Police are working to figure out why a pedestrian was on the highway. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/SLafaEIuWV — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) December 11, 2019

Police say the driver stopped after the crash and is cooperating with their investigation. It’s still unclear why the victim was on the highway before they were struck.

