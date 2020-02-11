Live Now
Pedestrian struck, injured by car in Providence

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and injured by a car Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and Adelaide Avenue.

Police say the pedestrian was in the crosswalk, and the driver will get a ticket for that.

The extent of the pedestrians’ injuries is unknown.

No additional information has been released.

Eyewitness News is on scene gathering more information. We will update the story once information becomes available.

Providence

