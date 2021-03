PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man died after he was hit by a train Thursday morning in Providence.

City police said they responded around 10:30 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck on the tracks behind 1 Valley St.

The man was found on track #1 and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Amtrak police and the state medical examiner’s office also responded to the scene.

Two Amtrak trains were forced to stop west of Providence due to the incident.

UPDATE: Train 93 is still stopped west of Providence (PVD) due to a trespasser incident. As a result, an on-time section of Train 93 will operate out of New York (NYP). We will continue to update as additional information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) March 11, 2021