PC students living off campus must learn remotely after several positive test results, school says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A number of Providence College students living off campus have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the school confirmed Tuesday.
The spokesperson tells 12 News at least 15 students tested positive and an exact number will be posted on the school’s website as soon they have it.
“We are moving aggressively to contain this situation, according to our isolation and quarantine protocols,” the spokesperson said. “Contact tracers are reaching out to all close contacts of those who tested positive.”
As a result, the spokesperson has asked all students living off campus to learn remotely until they produce a negative test result, and to only visit campus as instructed for testing.
