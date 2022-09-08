PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence College student was taken to the hospital after falling from a dorm building Thursday morning.
It’s unclear how the student fell or their current condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
by: Melanie DaSilva
