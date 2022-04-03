PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College men’s basketball head coach Ed Cooley has been named the Naismith Coach Of The Year.

The team announced on their website that “Cooley is the first Friar coach to earn the prestigious honor. He also is the first Friar coach to earn national coach of the year accolades since Rick Pitino earned NABC Coach of the Year in 1987.”

Last month, he was named Sporting News’ college basketball coach of the year, followed by Big East Coach of the Year the next day.

Cooley led the Friars to an overall 27-6 record, and the teams first Big East regular season title. They also had the highest seed in team history (number 4) in the NCAA Final Four Tournament.

The Friars advanced to the Sweet 16 round, before falling to Kansas 66-61.