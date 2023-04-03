PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence College (PC) basketball player who allegedly pulled a gun on his girlfriend over the weekend is due in court Monday morning.

Alyn Breed, 21, spent the weekend at the Adult Correctional Institutions and is set to be arraigned on multiple gun charges, along with driving without consent of the operator.

Providence police say the domestic incident happened off-campus early Saturday morning.

He has been suspended from the basketball team and will not be allowed to participate in any other athletic department-related activities, according to PC athletic officials.

Just last week Breed announced his intent to return to the team under new head coach Kim English. He started nine games last season and played mostly off the bench.

PC released a statement over the weekend saying the college is fully cooperating with police in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.