PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence College basketball player remains suspended from all athletic activities after he was accused of threatening his girlfriend with a gun in April.

A spokesperson for the college told Target 12 that Alyn Breed is still suspended from men’s basketball, as well as other athletic activities, and remains off campus. Breed is still enrolled at PC, however.

A motion was filed by the alleged victim’s attorney last week to vacate a no-contact order between Breed and the alleged victim, according to court records. A hearing on that motion has been scheduled for next Tuesday.

Breed, 21, was previously held without bail after he was arraigned on gun charges, as well as driving without the consent of the operator.

A Providence woman told police Breed came into her home uninvited in the early morning hours last month and pulled out a gun, demanding that she hand over her phone.

In court, it was revealed Breed and the alleged victim had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for about a year.

Just a day after his arraignment, the state withdrew its objection to bail after prosecutors said the complaining witness had “become uncooperative.”

Bond was set at $25,000 by a judge, and the 21-year-old was ordered to have no contact with the victim. Court records show Breed posted that bond.

Breed faces charges of first-degree robbery, domestic breaking and entering, and domestic vandalism.