Pawtucket woman, 20, charged with DUI after wrong-way crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman was arrested Thursday night following a wrong-way crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Dulcelena Tavares, 20, was charged with driving under the influence (BAC greater than .15) and driving to endanger resulting in injury.

Rhode Island State Police said the crash took place around 10:45 p.m. on Route 146 South near the Admiral Street off-ramp. Upon arrival, troopers and Providence firefighters found three vehicles with heavy damage.

The preliminary investigation showed one of the vehicles was traveling north in the southbound high-speed lane and side-swiped another vehicle before colliding with a third vehicle in the other lane, according to police.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

In addition to the charges, Tavares was also issued several traffic violations.