Pawtucket mom pleads guilty, confesses to helping her son deal drugs from prison

Providence

Courtesy: Pawtucket Police Department

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man and his mother who were previously arrested on drug trafficking charges are now facing additional charges after detectives learned the woman was assisting her son in dealing crack cocaine while behind bars, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Lisa Ellis, 52, and her son, James Gomes, 33, were arrested back in 2018 after detectives began receiving complaints from neighbors about illegal narcotics transactions taking place in the area.

Gomes was detained at the ACI following his arrest, while Ellis was released on bail. Court documents reveal Gomes continued to deal crack cocaine from inside the prison with his mother’s help.

In federal court Tuesday, prosecutors said Ellis admitted that she acted as a point of contact for her son as he sold the crack cocaine. She said upon receiving her son’s phone calls from the ACI, she would conference his associates on her cell phone.

Prosecutors said Ellis also admitted that the associates would bring her the money from the sales, which a portion she would keep, and then she’d deposit the remainder of it into Gomes’ prison account.

Ellis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine base and distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10.

Providence

