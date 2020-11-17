Pawtucket man charged with raping girl over four-year period

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of raping a girl over a four-year period was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant out of East Providence.

Derek Mauricio, 38, of Pawtucket, faces four counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

According to East Providence police, detectives were contacted in August by police in Boynton Beach, Florida, regarding a girl who reported being sexually assaulted there.

During the investigation, the victim told police the same man had sexually assaulted her multiple times from 2013 to 2017 while she was living with her mother in Rhode Island.

East Providence detectives interviewed the girl and gathered sufficient evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Mauricio, police said.

The case remains under investigation and police believe there may be other victims in Rhode Island or Florida. Anyone with information is asked to call East Providence detectives at (401) 435-7600.

