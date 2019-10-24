Pawtucket man charged in Brooklyn double-murder

1  of  2
(Courtesy of Rhode Island State Police)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Pawtucket man in connection with a double-homicide investigation.

Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni said Victor Cedres, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident.

Manni said Cedres was wanted in connection with a double-murder that occurred in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 10.

While taking Cedres into custody, Manni said officers found “a small amount of suspected heroin” in his possession.

Cedres was charged for possessing a controlled substance and as a fugitive from justice out of New York.

Once he returns to New York, Cedres will face two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

During his arraignment, Cedres waived extradition and was taken into custody by New York City officers.

