Patriots’ wild card weekend is a touchdown for Providence hotels

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Revenue is checking in big time for Providence’s hospitality industry, thanks in part to the New England Patriots hosting this weekend’s wild card game half an hour’s drive north at Gillette Stadium.

Rather than selecting a hotel in or around Foxboro, the Patriots’ foe, the Tennessee Titans, booked rooms at hotels in Providence, along with staff working on the game for CBS Sports, NFL Films, and NFL executives, according to a news release from the Rhode Island Sports Commission on Friday. The RISC is a division of the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau (PWCVB).

John Gibbons, RISC’s executive director, said sports will be bringing a major impact to the Rhode Island economy in the winter months – not just pro sports, but collegiate and amateur as well, filling hotel rooms during a time when occupancy is often low.

The agency estimates just the visiting team and broadcast staffers total 200 “room nights” for the city due to the Jan. 4 playoff game. That adds up to more than $250,000, they figure, and that’s not even counting any fans coming into the area for the game who chose to stay in Providence as well.

Some of the Titans’ contingent may find the Providence stay familiar; in 2018, the team stayed here for the AFC Championship.

In recent years, eight hotels have been under development in the city and some are now open. When all of the proposed hotels are open, Providence will grow to a capacity of about 3,500 rooms in 19 hotels.

