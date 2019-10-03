Providence Police: Man stabbed to death inside Federal Hill business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police confirmed to Eyewitness News a man was fatally stabbed inside a popular Federal Hill nightclub around midnight Thursday.

According to Providence Police Cpt. Timothy O’Hara, the victim is a male who was in his 40’s and was inside Nara Hookah Lounge when he was stabbed.

Police closed off Atwells Avenue between Dean Street and DePasquale Avenue in the heart of the city’s Federal Hill neighborhood for some time.

Officers were spotted placing crime scene tape around a nearby business.

This is the 12th homicide in Providence in 2019 and the second one during the past week after a 19-year-old Revere, Mass. woman was shot and killed in a double shooting in the Elmwood neighborhood Sunday.

Back in June, Club Seven in Federal Hill was ordered temporarily shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses after Stephen Cabral, 28, of North Providence, was beaten and stabbed outside a nearby parking lot.

According to police, no arrests have been made at this time. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

