Parkour course, trails part of new Providence park

Photos courtesy of Providence City Council

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former brownfield site next to the Woonasquatucket River Greenway in Providence has been transformed into a unique multi-benefit adventure park.

The Woonasquatucket Adventure Park – which extends to Merino Park – offers a variety of amenities including a bicycle pump track, a multi-use trail system and a parkour course.

A $500,000 community recreation grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) helped fund the project.

Besides the trails and other features, native plants and rain gardens will help clear stormwater and reduce flooding, according to the city.

Providence

