PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Parents in Providence once again made their voices heard when it comes to the closing of two city schools.

The Providence Public School District announced last month plans to shut down two elementary schools, Alan Shawn Feinstein at Broad Street and Carl G. Lauro, at the end of the school year.

Parents protesting the closure interrupted Tuesday night’s meeting of the council on elementary and secondary education, forcing the meeting to be briefly shut down.

“Keep our schools open. Keep our schools open,” parents were chanting during the meeting.

The Rhode Island Department of Education released a statement following the events that unfolded, saying during the update on the curriculum, community members began voicing concern while the board conducted its scheduled business.

“All community members who signed up to provide public comment at the beginning of the meeting were allowed to,” the statement added.

The chair called for a recess, and a few minutes later the meeting resumed to continue discussing the remaining items on the agenda.