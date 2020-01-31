Parents of Providence crash victim disheartened by memorial’s disappearance

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The parents of a Providence man who was killed by a drunk driver two years ago wants to know why someone took down their son’s memorial.

Frank Perry Jr., 28, was killed in October 2018 when his sedan was T-boned by a landscaping truck on Atwells Avenue. He was the father of two young boys, Jordan and Tyler.

The truck driver, Brian Torres, was sentenced to serve at least nine years in prison after pleading no contest to driving under the influence, death and personal injury resulting.

Lisa Perry, Frank Jr.’s mother, tells Eyewitness News she noticed the memorial their family made for him had disappeared on Sunday.

“It hurts, this was the last place my son was,” Lisa said. “I was leaving a mobile station and I got to the parking lot and I noticed my son’s memorial was completely empty.”

Lisa and her husband, Frank Perry Sr., reached out to the Providence Department of Public Works to see whether a crew removed the memorial from the sidewalk, but were told the city did not touch it.

Businesses in the area told them that they also didn’t touch the memorial, leaving the Perry’s to wonder who did, and why.

“People do that for a reason, they put memorial sites up for a reason, so that they have some type of peace, and for them to take it down, you’re taking that from us,” Lisa said.

Both Lisa and Frank Sr. spent Thursday evening recreating the memorial with candles, decorations and pictures of their son.

Frank Jr.’s parents hope passersby will leave the new memorial alone and they hope those who stole the initial one will eventually return it.

In their son’s memory, Lisa and Frank Sr. tell Eyewitness News they have spent the last year and a half spreading awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.