Parent of PC student says college shouldn’t shift to remote learning for the rest of the semester

Providence

by: Chelsea Jones

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — “Hindsight is 20/20” is what Gov. Gina Raimondo declared after the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island.

Courtesy: Jim Feeny

During her weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday, Raimondo said outbreaks at Providence College (PC) and the University of Rhode Island (URI) are to blame for the sudden increase.

Despite the latest numbers, Jim Feeny, whose son is a junior at PC, believes students should get the chance to turn things around.

“I think university officials, instead of being criticized, should be commended,” Feeny said. “They’re undergoing herculean, tireless efforts to safeguard not just the Providence College community, but the greater community at large.”

Feeny said in-person learning is what’s best for students’ in the long run.

“We can’t raise the next generation of transformational leaders in their basement,” he said.

Also the parent of another college student, who attends the University of Notre Dame, Feeny wants PC to take a page from their book. He said after a spike in cases at the beginning of the semester, Notre Dame students are already back in class.

PC recently issued a stay-at-home order for all students that will remain in effect until at least Saturday.

Feeny suggests they remain on lock down for the next couple of weeks, which will give students the chance to change the COVID-19 case number trajectory.

Gov. Gina Raimondo asserted that the college must get a handle on the outbreak soon.

“You must hold the students accountable for their off-campus behavior,” she said.

Raimondo said she originally wanted to take action before the state got to this point, but PC is working with the Rhode Island Department of Health to prevent further spread.

Providence

