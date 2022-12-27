PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley announced Tuesday a big shakeup in the city’s public safety leadership, with two high-profile officials stepping down and a new fire chief coming in.

Smiley — who’s poised to be sworn in as mayor next Monday — announced that both Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements are leaving after years in the jobs.

Smiley also announced that he is naming Derek Silva, a 16-year veteran of the Providence Fire Department, as fire chief. That position has been vacant for years.

“A top priority of my administration is ensuring that every resident feels safe and that our community feels as though our public safety officials are accessible and qualified,” Smiley said in a statement.

Smiley said he interviewed Clements and asked him to stay on, but the chief “made the difficult to leave the city services to pursue an exciting opportunity,” according to the announcement.

It wasn’t immediately made clear where Clements is going, but Smiley said he would stay on to advise the new mayor on choosing his replacement and they would announce his “future endeavors” in the upcoming weeks.

Smiley didn’t say whether Paré was interviewed or offered an opportunity to stay on, but Smiley aides said the commissioner would retire effective Jan. 2, the day of Smiley’s inauguration.

Smiley spokesperson Patricia Socarras said they are in the process of finding a police chief and commissioner, and Smiley would serve as public safety commissioner in the interim.

“Our city has come a long way under the leadership of Commissioner Pare and Chief Clements, who together have served the people of Providence for over 40 years,” he said. “They have worked tirelessly and put Providence on the map for one of the best community policing strategies in the country. We thank them for their decades of service and wish them the best in their next endeavors.”

Smiley also announced Clara Decerbo would continue serving as director of the Providence Emergency Management Agency and Joseph Migliaccio will continue to serve as director of telecommunications. More staff announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

