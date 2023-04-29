PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The annual PanCAN PurpleStride was held at Roger Williams Park in Providence on Saturday.

Hundreds of walkers laced up their shoes to help end pancreatic cancer.

12 New anchor Mike Montecalvo once again served as host at this year’s walk, which stepped off at 10 a.m.

The money raised through PurpleStride supports critical research, clinical initiatives and patient services.

At last check, the event has raised more than $233,000. If you would like to donate, you can click here.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of the PanCAN PurpleStride Walk.