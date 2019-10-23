Paintball attack caught on camera; brothers injured

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two brothers from Providence say they were injured in a recent paintball attack outside their home.

As Eyewitness News reported a few days ago, police confirmed they’ve seen an increase in people being shot by paintballs on city streets.

Luis Godoy and his brother Eduardo Godoy said they are among the victims of one of those attacks.

TONIGHT AT 5: Hear more about their ordeal, plus see surveillance video of the incident.

“It was just like a quick driveby,” said Eduardo. “Then I was grabbing my stomach because I thought it was real bullets that went through my body and I looked down and my hand was bleeding.”

Both brothers said they went to the hospital with injuries.