Providence, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Bruins put on their first ever “Teddy Bear Toss” at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Sunday.

Fans either brought a teddy bear from home, or purchased one at the game; the money raised from the event went to support Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Also, all the teddy bear’s tossed onto the ice will be donated to Hasbro and other community organizations.