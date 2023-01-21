PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and the DEA Providence Office seized over 600 grams of cocaine on Thursday following an investigation into narcotics sales in the greater Providence area.

Search warrants relating to the investigation were executed in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate. As a result, authorities seized the following items.

· 672 grams of cocaine

· 60 grams of crack cocaine

· 416 grams of fentanyl

· 262 grams of Marijuana

· United States currency – $50,900.00

· One stolen Smith and Wesson .38 caliber loaded revolver

· One Glock Model 22 .40 caliber pistol

· One sixteen-round large capacity magazine containing ammunition

· One twenty-nine-round large capacity magazine containing ammunition

· Three vehicles

· Scales and packaging material used in the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Two people were also arrested as a result of the investigation.

Odell Lora of East Providence and Kevon Lassiter of Pawtucket were arrested and charged with several offenses including possession of crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana with intent to deliver.

At the time of his arrest, Lassiter was on probation stemming from previous narcotics and firearms offenses.

Police said that both Lassiter and Lora were arraigned at Sixth Division District Court and after their appearance were held without bail pending further court dates.