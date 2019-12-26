‘Our goal is to keep you alive’: Providence Fire Dept. assembles free Narcan kits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to prevent fatal drug overdoses, the Providence Fire Department is using leftover grant money to purchase and assemble Narcan kits.

The city’s EMS Chief Zachariah Kenyon tells Eyewitness News the grant money comes from the city’s Healthy Communities Office.

The money was put toward the city’s Safe Stations program, which is funded by both federal and state grants.

“[The Safe Stations program] had Narcan to purchase and they weren’t sure what to do with it,” Kenyon said.

Kenyon said each kit includes a 4 mg Narcan nasal spray, gloves and resource material about the Safe Stations program, which is now in its second year.

The kits are free, according to Kenyon, and will be distributed by first responders and at all of the city’s designated Safe Stations.

“Our goal is to keep you alive, so you can come to one of our stations and ask for help, or you can use any of the other resources to ask for help,” Kenyon said.