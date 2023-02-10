PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Brett Smiley has picked Oscar Perez to be the next Providence police chief, elevating a 29-year veteran of the force and the first person of color to the job.

Perez, who recently became deputy chief and now will be elevated to the rank of colonel, was one of three finalists for the position, all of whom are existing members of the department’s command staff.

The other two finalists were Majors David Lapatin and Kevin Lanni. The three men participated in a public forum Wednesday night, sharing their thoughts on police brutality, gun violence and community policing.

Perez, who will be the first Latino chief, spoke at the forum about building trust in the community, and condemned the Memphis officers who have been charged in the recent high-profile beating death of Tyre Nichols. He said in Providence, he would hold officers accountable for the “duty to intervene,” and would seek to recruit quality officers over quantity.

Perez has been serving as acting chief for two weeks, following the departure of Col. Hugh Clements, who took a job at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

He previous led the internal affairs and community relations bureaus. While he lives in North Providence, Perez grew up in Providence after immigrating from Colombia at the age of 13.

Smiley is expected to announce Perez’s appointment at a news conference at City Hall Friday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.