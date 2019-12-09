‘Operation Bussed Out’: 20+ charged in Kennedy Plaza drug investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are holding a news conference regarding the outcome of a four-month-long investigation into narcotics trafficking in and around the Kennedy Plaza area of the City.

Police said the bust resulted in arrest warrants and indictments for 23 individuals, charged with delivery of controlled substances to an undercover Providence police narcotics investigator. Narcotics include Fentanyl, Cocaine, Heroin and other controlled prescription substances. One firearm was also seized throughout this investigation, police said.

Providence

