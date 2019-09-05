One year later: Community remembers teen killed outside Providence school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Blue and white balloons ascended above the Providence Career and Technical Academy Thursday afternoon as the community gathered to honor a teen who was gunned down outside the school one year ago.

William Parsons, 15, had just left school for the day and was waiting for a ride home when he was shot and killed by Joel Loarca, 17, on September 5, 2018.

The Central High School student was an innocent bystander and Loarca told police Parsons was not his intended target.

Last month, Loarca pleaded guilty to murdering Parsons and was sentenced to life with an additional 10 years.

Nearly 100 people – including friends, classmates and family members – congregated where Parsons was shot and killed Thursday afternoon to honor him on the anniversary of his death.

