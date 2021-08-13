One person stabbed overnight in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a man was stabbed overnight in the city.

Police say one man was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed on Manton Avenue just after midnight.

His current condition is unknown.

This comes hours after a 26-year-old man was shot after leaving a restaurant near the intersection of Chalkstone Avenue and Smith Street.

He was rushed to the hospital where police say he’s in critical condition.

Both incidents are the latest in a string of violent crimes in the capital city.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.