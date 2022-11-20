PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a two-alarm fire late Saturday night.

According to Deputy Chief Stephen Houle, firefighters were called to a home on Lisbon St. just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire.

When first companies arrived, they found fire coming from the third story of a triple decker.

Two victims were found on the third floor. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Their identities are not being released at this time.

Houle said the home is not livable and the cause of the fire is under investigation.