EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – One man was rushed to the hospital with burn injuries after an early morning fire.

It broke out around 4:30 Thursday morning on Weeden Avenue, in the Rumford section of East Providence.

East Providence firefighters say the fire was quickly knocked down, and that there were no other people living in the home.

The condition of the man burned was not immediately known.

Two dogs were able to escape the home unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.